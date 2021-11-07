Home » Northern region of Vietnam forecasted to face another strong cold spell
News

Northern region of Vietnam forecasted to face another strong cold spell

by Phoenix Nguyen
Go sightseeing Sapa in the winter is a very enjoyable experience

Another strong cold snap to sweep northern region, which could bring the temperatures in some high mountainous areas to below eight degrees centigrade.

According to Hoang Van Dai, deputy director of the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, from November 7 evening, the temperature in northern and northern central localities, including Hanoi, would fall to 15-18 degrees centigrade or even below eight degrees centigrade in several high mountainous areas.

However, the northern region would experience dry weather in the following three weeks.

Some northern provinces, including Ha Giang, Cao Bang and Bac Kan would see rains and strong winds tomorrow morning with the rainfall of 10-30 mm. These provinces’ rainfall between November and March would be 10-25 percent lower than the average level of many previous years.

From November 8, localities from Danang to Khanh Hoa would have rains and strong winds. Hail would also occur, DTINews reported.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

The footwear industry battle with its the Covid...

Here’s what foreign tourists should be aware before...

Saigon opens the city to international tourists earlier...

Tiki raised $258 million in a funding round...

Finally, Hanoi’s first urban railway begins operation today

“Best Market Entry Advisory Firm, Vietnam 2021” Award...