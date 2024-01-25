North America Bariatric Surgery Market Poised for Growth, Expects 5.45% CAGR till 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “North America Bariatric Surgery Market Size & Share Analysis – Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 – 2028)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North American Bariatric Surgery Market is anticipated to expand significantly within the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The market’s expected growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.45%, rising from USD 1.00 billion to USD 1.31 billion, draws attention to the increasing need for medical interventions in obesity management and related comorbidities such as type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

The market analysis indicates a resilient bounce-back post pandemic-induced disruptions which had earlier led to reduced bariatric procedures. As elective surgeries resume to a normal pace, market stabilization and growth are evident, propelled by heightened obesity prevalence, public awareness initiatives, and the escalating burden of diabetes in the region.

Closure Device Segment Expected to Thrive in Bariatric Surgery Market

Within this vibrant market, the closure device segment is forecast to experience considerable growth. These devices, integral to laparoscopic surgeries, are becoming more prevalently used due to the rising number of minimally invasive bariatric procedures. The segment growth is further bolstered by the increasing number of individuals with obesity and the ongoing technological advancements in surgical devices.

The United States Holds a Prominent Market Position

In the geographical market landscape, the United States has emerged as a significant shareholder, its growth fuelled by technological advancements, product developments, and a soaring obesity and diabetes population. Recent product launches, such as the introduction of strengthened surgical portfolios with devices suited to bariatric applications, hallmark the United States’ market dominance.

Nationally, the burden of obesity paints a concerning picture, with increasing rates necessitating a range of therapeutic interventions, including bariatric surgery, aimed at curbing this escalating health crisis.

North American Bariatric Industry: A Competitive Overview

The market comprises several key industry players who hold a dominant market share, with new participants poised to join due to the rising demand for obesity management solutions. Companies are engaged in competitive strategies, inclusive of product launches and innovations, to address the medical needs arising from obesity and its associated health conditions.

The rising prevalence of obesity and the linked surge in diabetes and cardiovascular conditions underscore the market’s growth trajectory. Concurrently, advances in bariatric surgery technology and increased awareness have set the stage for a dynamic growth period for the North America Bariatric Surgery Market through 2028.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Medtronic PLC

Johnson and Johnson

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

B. Braun SE

Olympus Corporation

CooperSurgical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated (Standard Bariatrics Inc.)

Spatz Medical

Conmed Corporation

