The installation of ETC toll collection devices at airports is implemented by ACV and is connected to two service providers, namely VDTC Company and VETC. “The Ministry of Transport is reporting to the Prime Minister to implement it first at major airports such as Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, and Da Nang. The government will convene a meeting this December to consider implementing ETC toll collection for vehicles entering airports and hopes to implement it before the Lunar New Year of the Snake,” said Mr. Toan.

However, there are differences between road tolls and ETC airport tolls, such as charging based on the parking time of vehicles.

Mr. To Nam Toan also mentioned that the delayed implementation of ETC toll collection at airports is due to waiting for related legal procedures. According to Decision 19 of the Prime Minister, the ETC account is only applicable to roads, so when expanding the service to ETC toll collection at airports, legal adjustments are needed.

In addition to expressways, the Ministry of Transport is also researching the application of ETC toll collection at airports, seaports, railway stations, and some related services for vehicles to reduce the direct impact of human involvement in toll collection processes.

@Thanhnien.vn