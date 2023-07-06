Noi Bai Airport strengthens runway checks

Noi Bai International Airport stated that it will coordinate the inspection and collection of foreign objects, as well as clean the airport’s roadways on a regular, periodic, and irregular basis when an event occurs.

In just one week, Noi Bai Airport got information about three planes hitting nails and chipped propellers. The airline has to change the tires for the plane to continue operating.

Specifically, at 9:50 a.m. on July 3, Noi Bai International Airport got a notification from Da Nang Airport that the second engine propeller of the Airbus A320 aircraft had been chipped after flying from Hanoi.

Previously, around 8:32 p.m. on June 30, a mechanic at Noi Bai International Airport noticed that the Airbus A321 that had landed in Noi Bai from Phu Quoc had a screw badly implanted in tire No. 2. This screw is 1cm in length and 0.2cm in diameter.

On June 28, a mechanic inspected the Airbus A350, which was due to fly from Noi Bai to Melbourne, Australia the next day, and discovered that a clinch had stuck to the second tire.

The Noi Bai Operations Center and related units evaluated the system of runways, taxiways, aprons, and maintenance workshops according to the aircraft’s travel route in all three incidents, but discovered no abnormalities.

@vtv.vn