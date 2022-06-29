Noi Bai Airport is overloaded, setting record to welcome more than 100,000 passengers/day

On June 28, leaders of Noi Bai International Airport informed that transportation volume at the port is returning to “hot” growth, exceeding the designed capacity of the domestic passenger terminal.

Accordingly, the leader of Noi Bai International Airport said that every day, passenger volume is constantly setting new peaks. For example, on June 24, 2022, the transportation volume reached 102,000 passengers; including 91 thousand domestic tourists. On June 25, 2022, reached more than 104,000 visitors; including nearly 93,000 domestic tourists.

It is forecasted that in early July 2022, this number may reach 110,000 visitors. On average, domestic flight volume at Noi Bai airport is growing spectacularly, increasing by more than 40% compared to the peak of summer 2019, the time of high growth before the COVID-19 epidemic appeared.

The leader of Noi Bai International Airport shared that the peak domestic transport volume in the summer of 2022 at the port has exceeded the design capacity of the T1 passenger terminal. Passenger terminal T1 was completed and put into operation in 2001, it has been more than 2 decades now.

The planning of the car park in front of T1 station from that time only had about 400 parking positions. Through the process of exploitation, Noi Bai has renovated, expanded, rearranged the route to increase the number of parking spaces and so far has increased to 555 parking spaces to better meet the demand of passengers traveling by plane.

Currently, Noi Bai International Airport has arranged enough parking spaces for 6 bus routes connecting Hanoi capital with Noi Bai (2 high-quality bus routes are parked at the lobby of T1 passenger terminal; 4 subsidized bus routes are parked at the car park of Terminal T1).

Output increased, the number of passengers using personal vehicles to pick up passengers at Noi Bai International Airport also increased sharply, 3 times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, putting great pressure on the flow of traffic and the car park, which has been arranged to the maximum within the allowable space limit.

Meanwhile, statistics show that the proportion of passengers using public transport to move to Noi Bai International Airport is now sharply reduced compared to before the COVID-19 epidemic, reaching only about 30%, the rest Mainly personal vehicles.

Meeting the needs of passengers and improving the quality of car parking services at Terminal T1, Noi Bai International Airport has strengthened aviation security forces, regularly coordinating with Noi Bai Police Station together with participating in regulating the flow of vehicles in the parking lot, toll entrance/exit lanes and the reception area for passing vehicles;

The port also opens all exit ticket gates during the time frames; Limit priority vehicles, shuttle buses for officials and employees, do not park at positions in front of the T1 passenger terminal, creating a clear traffic flow for passengers.

Currently, Noi Bai International Airport is also studying to invest in a non-stop toll collection system to increase traffic capacity and minimize congestion at the entrances/exit of car parks; complete the dossier and submit it to the Ministry of Transport for permission to make a dossier of local planning adjustment to arrange an additional car park to serve people.

In order to facilitate travel during the peak season and quickly access the terminal, Noi Bai International Airport recommends that passengers limit the use of personal vehicles and increase the use of public transport to easy access to the station; move, stop and park in accordance with the prescribed route. Stop and pick up passengers within 5 minutes/time. Vehicles parked in the wrong position, beyond the specified time will be locked by aviation security forces.

