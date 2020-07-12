Home » Two Russian returnees Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patients, total 372

Two Russian returnees Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patients, total 372

by Vietnam Insider

Two Vietnamese women returning from Russia have tested Covid-19 positive, raising the national tally to 372, the Health Ministry confirmed Sunday.

“Patient 371,” 36, hails from Nam Sach District in northern Hai Duong Province and “Patient 372,” 31, from Hanoi’s Me Linh District.

The two women, passengers on Vietnam Airlines flight VN506 that landed July 9 in the southern Can Tho City, were quarantined on arrival in Bac Lieu Province nearby.

Their samples tested positive a day later and they are under treatment at the Bac Lieu General Hospital.

As of Sunday, Vietnam had 22 active patients, 350 having recovered. Of those still under treatment, one was tested negative once and three others twice.

Among the 350 patients who have recovered is “Patient 91,” the British pilot whose life Vietnamese doctors fought for months to save. He was discharged Saturday and scheduled to fly home on Sunday.

Vietnam has gone 88 days without community transmission of Covid-19. There has been no Covid-19 death to date.

In the rest of the world, the pandemic’s reported death toll is 567,000.

@ VNExpress

Vietnam Insider

