No karaoke allowed at famous Bay Mau Coconut Forest, Hoi An

Quang Nam prohibits individuals, businesses, and tourist enterprises from organizing karaoke singing on the river at the cultural and historical heritage site of the Bay Mau Coconut Forest, Hoi An City.
On the afternoon of November 20, Mr. Tran Chien, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cam Thanh Commune (Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province), stated that today, the functional forces of the commune conducted inspections to enforce the prohibition of karaoke singing at the cultural and historical heritage site of the Bay Mau Coconut Forest. This is also a famous tourist spot in the outskirts of the ancient town of Hoi An.
According to Mr. Chien, karaoke activities at the Bay Mau Coconut Forest tourist spot have mainly involved loudspeaker systems causing loud noise, which has been complained about by tourists and the local community to the authorities. Currently, Hoi An City has banned the use of loudspeaker systems at accommodation establishments.
Earlier, the People’s Committee of Cam Thanh Commune issued a notice to rectify tourism activities at the cultural and historical heritage site of the Bay Mau Coconut Forest.
Singing karaoke at Bay Mau coconut forest causes noise pollution