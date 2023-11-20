No karaoke allowed at famous Bay Mau Coconut Forest, Hoi An

Specifically, the People’s Committee of Cam Thanh Commune strictly prohibits all forms of karaoke singing on the river serving tourists at the Bay Mau Coconut Forest tourist spot to ensure the safety of inland waterway traffic, avoid noise pollution, and prevent the impact on the lives and activities of surrounding households, ensuring a safe and sustainable tourism environment in Cẩm Thanh.

In addition, local authorities recommend that businesses and individual business owners who host guests at their premises using sound must comply with national technical standards for noise.

After November 20, individuals, businesses, and enterprises found to be in violation will be dealt with according to the law, and confiscated assets and vehicles used in the violation will be seized.

Previously, the Quang Nam Provincial People’s Committee issued directives to strengthen the management of tourism environmental protection, ensuring security and safety for tourists. It acknowledged that Hoi An City has actively inspected and rectified tourism and service activities, ensuring the tourism environment and restoring order to ensure safety in traffic in some areas, limiting encroachment on roadways and sidewalks.

Hoi An City’s efforts have contributed to building the image of Quang Nam as an eco-friendly tourist destination with positive results.

However, the tourism environment at some destinations in Hoi An City still faces issues affecting tourists. In particular, the Bay Mau Coconut Forest still experiences noise pollution from the use of large-capacity speakers, as well as instances of price gouging and arbitrary price increases for services.

@Thanhnien.vn