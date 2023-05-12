Ninh Thuan: Trekking through the Nui Chua National Park

Nui Chua National Park is a popular tourist attraction in Ninh Thuan province due to its diversified, rich environment and natural beauty.

The path to climb Nui Chua has been arduous for many trekkers because of the severe environment and continuously changing terrain at a height of only 1,039 m above sea level. There are several trekking trails for travelers who want to get some exercise and discover Ninh Thuan’s natural beauty, such as climbing Da Do Peak, Nui Chua Peak, Nui Ong Peak, Am Du Lake, the Five-storey waterfall, and so on.

Here are two trekking routes that span two days and one night and are suitable for both beginners and experienced trekkers who want to explore the Nui Chua National Park.

Trekking Nui Chua National Park and Rock Park

The journey is roughly 14 kilometers long and is categorized as simple, making it ideal for individuals who are just getting started with this sort of activity.

A visit to Nui Chua National Park and this Rock Park, as the only hiking path with both the sea and the mountains, allows people to marvel at the wonders that nature has given to Ninh Thuan.

Visitors are taken from the forest’s edge through the low shrub field, via Co Don Lake and the grasslands to the dry creek, which is frequently selected as a spot to have lunch.

Following that, everyone will be amazed at Bai Thung (also known as Vung Thung), the most magnificent beach on this road. This is a beautiful beach that is one of Ninh Thuan province’s eight “fairies.”

This beach still preserves its original beauty, with the same variety of marine life, including seaweeds, mosses, corals, fish, and snails. Scuba diving is a must-do activity for everyone visiting this location. Tourists are drawn to the various coral reefs with their vibrant hues. It comes with a large stretch of white sand where you may spend time swimming and basking.

In addition, tourists may go to Bai Rua (Turtle Beach) and Bai Thit, where Ninh Thuan province’s sea turtle conservation initiatives take place.

Visitors may also explore the 3-hectare Ninh Thuan Rock Park. This site resembles a labyrinth made of specially shaped stones. This will be the spot to test visitors’ imaginations by guessing the shape made from fascinating stone slabs.

Conquering the top of Nui Chua

The trek to Nui Chua has a distance of 22 kilometers. Visitors may walk through the dry, leafless trees that exhibit the “roasting sunshine” characteristic of Ninh Thuan. This route is appropriate for people who frequently participate in mountain climbing and trekking activities on a more challenging level.

The journey isn’t only sunny and windy. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the peculiar stratification of the plants here on their journey to conquer Nui Chua.

After passing through the thorny shrubs, you will arrive at the calm and peaceful Lo O stream. Lo O stream, located in the heart of the forest, is separated into several steps with enormous stones of various shapes lined up on both sides. Visitors may rest, cool down, and relax while enjoying the refreshing water.

As tourists ascend, patches of humid tropical forest appear. The green valley of O Lim shows up after passing through the dry vegetation. This is a place of vast green meadows surrounded by high mountains.

Trekkers will immediately forget their exhaustion as they immerse themselves in the natural area here. This valley is also a popular site for travelers who want to camp overnight, have barbecues, and gaze at the stars without being bothered by light pollution.

Visitors will reach the top of Nui Chua (also known as Co Tuy Peak) at a height of 1,039 m above sea level after overcoming challenges posed by the severe environment and unusual landscape throughout their trekking adventure. Visitors may take their check-in photos to remember their conquest voyage.

