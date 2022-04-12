Ninh Thuan owns a 6-star resort known as the ‘most expensive in Vietnam’

This first 6-star resort in Vietnam was also voted by Condé Nast Traveler in the top 33 best new hotels in the world in 2014.

Amanoi resort is located in Vinh Hy village, Vinh Hai commune, Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Vietnam, in the territory of Nui Chua National Park. About 35km northeast of Phan Rang – Thap Cham city.

Amanoi has always been known for its criterion “Aman” which is translated from Sanskrit as peace. Therefore, the natural space in an extremely expensive position, located on the Chua mountain range looking towards Vinh Hy Bay – one of the 4 most beautiful bays in Vietnam, is the reason for the rich and the elite to be able to temporarily leave work, find balance and peace of mind.

The resort is designed by the talented architect Jean-Michel Gathy with contemporary Vietnamese style from the roof structure to the lights inspired by the fishing basket.

The three things that make the price and value of this high-class resort are: first, the Villa and Pavillion system with the experience of total immersion with nature; second, individual therapy programs; third, experiential activities and adventure, discovery.

The main building, bar, library, and restaurant at Amanoi resort Ninh Thuan are all designed with delicate and elegant lines to help visitors fully enjoy the beauty of the surrounding scenery.

Amanoi resort has a total of 36 resorts, with 31 Pavilions and 5 international standard villas. The areas are often quite far apart, so privacy is created. Travel between locations in the resort is served by tram.

Here, the lowest-priced room is the Lake Pavilion, which costs $757.90 per night (equivalent to more than 17 million VND). This room class will have a view overlooking the river and stream on Chua mountain.

Another type of resort room called Spa House is also designed: there are rooms on the upper floor and a wellness spa area below including swimming pool, massage treatment room, jacuzzi, Hammam room,… with absolute privacy.

But the most special is the Bay View Villa room type. Staying in that room is the most luxurious travel experience in Vietnam. With a “million-dollar view” overlooking Vinh Hy Bay, this room type costs up to 4,897 USD, which is nearly 112 million VND/night.

The villa has an area of ​​​​up to 1000m2, located on the hillside, overlooking the sea and mountains, has 5 bedrooms with King Size bed, living room are separate from each other. Especially with its own bar, butler and private chef will serve Asian – European dishes on request.

Thanks to the natural nature, Ninh Thuan will definitely be an ideal and classy destination for relaxation and tourism of many domestic and foreign tourists after the Covid-19 epidemic has passed.

