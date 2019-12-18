Ninh Binh removes constructions illegally built in the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex

Ninh Binh provincial authorities have directed related agencies to remove constructions illegally built in the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.

Pham Quang Ngoc, vice chairman of Ninh Binh Province, has asked Hoa Lu District People’s Committee to work with the Department of Tourism, Department of Construction, Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Culture and Sports and the Department of Investment and Planning to monitor and ensure that Doanh Sinh Tourism and Commercial Service Company will shut down all illegal constructions and fix the violations. Hoa Lu authorities must report back to the provincial authorities by 4 pm daily.

The departments were asked to deal with the violations and propose solutions.

A report by Hoa Lu District People’s Committee on December 5 stated that on November 19, Doanh Sinh Company was found violating regulations as their constructions were not in accordance with the approved building permit issued in 2016. The Thung Nhan eco-tourism project encroached 1,810 square metres upon the heritage site.

Hoa Lu District People’s Committee fined Doanh Sinh Company VND75m (USD3,200). Of which VND50m was for violating the building permit and VND25m was for extending the deadline without a written permit. Within 60 days, Doanh Sinh Company must submit for an adjusted building permit or else they must remove the illegal parts.

On December 16, Doanh Sinh Company started removing the illegal parts under the surveillance of the Hoa Lu authorities and representatives of the departments. Nguyen Kiem Toan, deputy director of Doanh Sinh Company, said they were aware of their wrongdoings and would restore the environment as soon as possible.

Nguyen Quoc Hung, vice chairman of Hoa Lu People’s Committee, arrived at the scene to direct the work.

“We’ll send employees to monitor the work and ensure that firms will be able to fix violations,” he said.

Source: Dtinews

