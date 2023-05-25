Ninh Binh – One of the best family vacation spots in the world

Ninh Binh, which offers beautiful scenery as well as friendliness and hospitality, has just been named one of the top ten family holiday locations in the world by The Travel (Canada) in 2023.

According to The Travel website, Ninh Binh is a perfect family vacation location because of its magnificent natural beauty and long-standing historical and cultural architecture.

When traveling here, some suggested activities include sailing or cycling through the rice fields, seeing Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, Bai Dinh Pagoda, and Trang An scenic spot with the river running around the wonderful cave, the massive limestone mountains, and so on.

Previously, Ninh Binh was the only representative of Vietnam on the list of the world’s ten friendliest locations, as selected by Traveler Review Awards 2023; and is one of the 23 greatest tourist destinations in 2023, according to the US Forbes Magazine. These honors have helped to strengthen and raise Ninh Binh tourism’s place on the world tourism map.

@vtv.vn