Home » Ninh Binh – One of the best family vacation spots in the world
TravelTrending

Ninh Binh – One of the best family vacation spots in the world

by Linh Vu

Ninh Binh, which offers beautiful scenery as well as friendliness and hospitality, has just been named one of the top ten family holiday locations in the world by The Travel (Canada) in 2023.

According to The Travel website, Ninh Binh is a perfect family vacation location because of its magnificent natural beauty and long-standing historical and cultural architecture.

Hoa Lu Ancient Capital

Hoa Lu Ancient Capital

When traveling here, some suggested activities include sailing or cycling through the rice fields, seeing Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, Bai Dinh Pagoda, and Trang An scenic spot with the river running around the wonderful cave, the massive limestone mountains, and so on.

Ninh Binh- the land of ancient capital

Enjoy sailing a boat through the rice fields

Previously, Ninh Binh was the only representative of Vietnam on the list of the world’s ten friendliest locations, as selected by Traveler Review Awards 2023; and is one of the 23 greatest tourist destinations in 2023, according to the US Forbes Magazine. These honors have helped to strengthen and raise Ninh Binh tourism’s place on the world tourism map.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Thailand is considering charging international visitors tourism fees

From July 1, Vietnam Airlines resumes the route...

Market Update: VNMidcap’s Upward Trend, SBV Interest Rate...

Vietnam Central Bank Continues to Reduce Operating Interest...

Air Quality Concerns Drive Vietnam’s Need to Invest...

Tips for Finding Affordable Airfares to Vietnam as...