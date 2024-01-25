Ninh Binh launches events to celebrate Trang An’s 10th anniversary as a world heritage

In 2024, Ninh Binh will organize various activities and events to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Trang An Landscape Complex being recognized by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

The Trang An Landscape Complex, located in Ninh Binh province, is the only “dual” World Heritage Site in Southeast Asia, as recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in June 2014.

On January 24, the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh province held a press conference to provide information about the activities planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Trang An Landscape Complex being recognized as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage by UNESCO.

Mr. Tran Song Tung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh province, emphasized, “Not only renowned for the majestic and magnificent natural landscapes, along with the preservation and transmission of traditional cultural identity over thousands of years, Trang An is also a repository of intact information about the human settlement tradition, the historical use of land and sea by prehistoric people with a continuous and enduring cultural history of over 30,000 years. We deeply understand that Trang An Heritage is not only a treasure bestowed by nature, preserved and handed down by the generations of Ninh Binh people to this day, but also a convergence and crystallization of the historical-cultural values and beautiful traditions of the nation.”

Comrade Tran Song Tung, Vice Chairman of Ninh Binh Provincial People’s Committee, spoke at the press conference

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Trang An Landscape Complex being recognized by UNESCO, Ninh Binh province will organize a series of activities with a cultural connection and outreach from January 2024 to September 2024. The focal point will be the Celebration Ceremony of the 10th Anniversary of Trang An Landscape Complex being recognized by UNESCO, scheduled to take place in April 2024. The event aims to honor the achievements and contributions of organizations and individuals in managing, preserving, and promoting the values of the heritage, spreading the values of the heritage, inspiring and instilling enthusiasm in the younger generation, fostering love for the homeland and nation, and fostering pride in the historical land of Hoa Lu, emphasizing the significance of the heritage for the country, the nation, and the world. Additionally, Ninh Binh province will host the Ancient Tet Festival, an international scientific conference with the theme “Enhancing the role and value of the cultural and natural heritage of the Trang An Landscape Complex in the construction of millennium heritage cities and connecting UNESCO heritage cities,” Ninh Binh Tourism Week “Golden Tam Coc – Trang An,” a nationwide cultural and culinary tourism festival, a writing competition on the conservation and promotion of the values of the Trang An Landscape Complex for sustainable tourism development, a competition for composing songs and literary works about Ninh Binh province and the Trang An Landscape Complex, and more. @Vietnamnet