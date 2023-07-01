Ninh Binh is in the top 10 friendliest land in the world

Ninh Binh was voted seventh in the world’s friendliest destinations in 2023 by Booking.com’s annual travel awards.

According to the assessment, Ninh Binh is likened to a miniature Vietnam with diverse landscapes. The most popular locations include Hoa Lu old capital relic region, Trang An picturesque complex, and Bai Dinh Pagoda.

Ninh Binh has also served as the setting for several well-known Hollywood films, including “Pan and Neverland”, “The Quiet American”, “Kong: Skull Island”, and so on.

Ninh Binh’s participation on the list of the world’s friendliest destinations contributes to further promotion and demonstrates domestic and international tourists’ recognition of the majestic landscape, rich nature, and unique historical culture of the land rich in tradition, and friendly and hospitable.

Together winning the title of the world’s friendliest land in 2023 are La Rioja – Spain, Epirus – Greece, County Down – England, Limon – Costa Rica, and North Dakota – USA.

@vtv.vn