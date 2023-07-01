Home » Ninh Binh is in the top 10 friendliest land in the world
TravelTrending

Ninh Binh is in the top 10 friendliest land in the world

Ninh Binh, Vietnam, is the only Asian city on the list of the top ten friendliest locations in the world in 2023.

by Linh Vu

Ninh Binh was voted seventh in the world’s friendliest destinations in 2023 by Booking.com’s annual travel awards.

Ninh Bình lọt danh sách vùng đất thân thiện nhất thế giới - Ảnh 2.

Ninh Bình lọt danh sách vùng đất thân thiện nhất thế giới - Ảnh 5.

According to the assessment, Ninh Binh is likened to a miniature Vietnam with diverse landscapes. The most popular locations include Hoa Lu old capital relic region, Trang An picturesque complex, and Bai Dinh Pagoda.

Ninh Bình lọt danh sách vùng đất thân thiện nhất thế giới - Ảnh 6.

The stupa belongs to the Ky Lan pagoda complex with a magnificent look, located in the center of Ninh Binh city. Photo: Duc Phuong – VNA

Ninh Bình lọt danh sách vùng đất thân thiện nhất thế giới - Ảnh 8.

Inside the stupa is sculpted with many motifs showing ancient relics. Photo: Duc Phuong – VNA

Ninh Binh has also served as the setting for several well-known Hollywood films, including “Pan and Neverland”, “The Quiet American”, “Kong: Skull Island”, and so on.

Ninh Binh’s participation on the list of the world’s friendliest destinations contributes to further promotion and demonstrates domestic and international tourists’ recognition of the majestic landscape, rich nature, and unique historical culture of the land rich in tradition, and friendly and hospitable.

Ninh Bình lọt danh sách vùng đất thân thiện nhất thế giới - Ảnh 11.

The painting “Ly Ngu Vong Nguyet” created by rice plants is the highlight of Tourism Week. Photo: Duc Phuong – VNA

Together winning the title of the world’s friendliest land in 2023 are La Rioja – Spain, Epirus – Greece, County Down – England, Limon – Costa Rica, and North Dakota – USA.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Art exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” in Paris

Da Nang inaugurated pedestrian bridge 42 billion VND

Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Northern Vietnam, Unprecedented High Temperatures...

The Meeting of Two Leading Mobility as a...

Cô Tô: Admiring the natural world ‘under the...

Vietnam is expected to have an “excess” of...