Ninh Binh has welcomed more than 6.5 million visitors in 2023

According to a recent report by the Department of Tourism of Ninh Binh province, it is expected that the total number of visitors to this province will soar to over 6.5 million by the end of 2023. This is a significant increase, and it indicates the growing popularity of this region as a tourist destination.

by Linh Vu

The latest statistics reveal that the number of visitors to Ninh Binh in December exceeded 354 thousand, resulting in an estimated increase of over 51% in revenue compared to the same period last year. The cumulative tourism revenue for 2023 is estimated to reach over 6,300 billion VND, more than double that of 2022.

By calculating the number of visitors, it is predicted that in 2023, Ninh Binh province will welcome over 6.5 million visitors to tourist attractions, including more than 390,000 international visitors. This is an increase of more than 1.7 times compared to 2022 and over 123% compared to the Year Plan.

Tourists highly appreciate Ninh Binh’s nature and landscape

A representative from the Ninh Binh Department of Tourism believes that the number of visitors to the province will continue to increase in 2023. To support this growth, the province will organize cultural exchange activities and events to promote and honor the values of the cultural heritage, monuments, and landscapes of Vietnam in general and Ninh Binh province in particular. Additionally, scenic spots will continue to be renovated and upgraded, the system of tourist accommodation facilities will be invested in and developed, and many new tourism products will be put into use.

Mr. Bui Van Manh, Director of Ninh Binh Department of Tourism, expects that in 2024, Ninh Binh will welcome a continued increase in visitors.

Mr. Bui Van Manh, Director of Ninh Binh Department of Tourism, shared his vision for 2024, stating that he hopes to welcome over 7.5 million visitors, of which the number of international visitors will increase to about 900,000. In addition to improving facilities, the province will improve the quality of human resources and cultural and civilized behavior with tourists to ensure that tourists are welcomed with hospitality and return to this ancient capital full of identity and charm.

