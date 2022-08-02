Ninh Binh enters list of the most beautiful film destinations in Asia

Recently, the Southeast Asian edition of Travel and Leisure magazine has published a list of 12 impressive tourist destinations in Asia that have appeared on the big screen.

According to author Neil Armstrong, from the luxurious bars to the vast beaches or the magnificent scenery of Asia, all have been spectacularly portrayed in cinematic footage. Whether they are famous or secret places, they are definitely scenes of beauty, history and Asian culture.

Ninh Binh appeared on blockbuster Hollywood Kong: Skull Island

Vietnam is the country that appears in the Hollywood blockbuster, Kong: Skull Island, with a production cost of up to 190 million USD. Along with some other famous places such as Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh), Tu Lan Cave and Mouse Cave (Quang Binh), Ninh Binh is featured in the film with Trang An, Van Long, and Tam Coc sites.

Compared to “Ha Long on land”, Ninh Binh is not known by many foreign tourists. Photo: Travel and Leisure

Travel and Leisure likens Ninh Binh to “Ha Long Bay on land” that not many foreign tourists know about. It also has Trang An scenic spot recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site and many unique Buddhist temples and shrines.

In addition to Ninh Binh, some other destinations that appear on the list include Siem Reap (Cambodia) in Angelina Jolie’s Secret Tomb Raider, Busan (South Korea) in Black Panther, Singapore in Crazy Rich Asian, Maldives in Star Wars spin-off, Bali (Indonesia) in Eat, Pray, Love, etc.

@ Vietnamnet