Nhon – Hanoi Station elevated metro section will operate commercially in June 2024

The Hanoi Urban Railway Management Board (MRB) has reported that as of January 24, 2024, the disbursement situation for 2023 is 2,214.45/2,673.5 billion VND, which is 82.8%. The expected disbursement of the capital plan until January 31, 2024, is 2,217.58/2,673.5 billion VND, which is 82.9%. The overall progress of the pilot urban railway in Hanoi, Nhon – Hanoi station section, has reached 77.76%, with the construction progress of the elevated section at 99.65%, and the construction progress of the underground section at 37.25%. Quality and safety management have been improved, and no unsafe incidents have occurred.

The City People’s Committee has advised the Government to adjust investment policies for the Hanoi urban railway line No. 2, section Nam Thang Long – Tran Hung Dao. On January 10, 2024, the City People’s Committee submitted the project investment policy to the Prime Minister for approval. The Board is also coordinating with localities to carry out site clearance work.

Mr. Nguyen Cao Minh, Head of MRB Hanoi, said that the MRB Hanoi will complete the test operation of the Nhon – Hanoi Station elevated section by the end of April 2024. By the end of June 2024, they will complete the system safety certification, check, and accept handover by the investor and state management agencies to hand over to the Hanoi Railway Company Limited for commercial operation.

Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan said that the City requires all officers, employees, and workers of MRB Hanoi to be determined, overcome all challenges, act decisively, scientifically, effectively, and actively innovate to complete the task. The Nhon – Hanoi station urban railway line needs to speed up operation and maintenance training, trial operation, and acceptance work, moving forward to put the 8.5km long elevated section into operation in June 2024.

