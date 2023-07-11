Nha Trang: Turn plastic waste into furniture and fuel

Mr. Nguyen Van Xuan (63), director of Resa Energy Joint Stock Company, is the “father” of these products.

The workshop in Vinh Thanh commune (Nha Trang City) is the location utilized by Mr. Xuan for research, testing, and manufacturing. As an electrical engineer, he uses his knowledge of physics and self-taught to make products from waste. Everything from the table to the flowerpot to the floor tiles to the creative sculptures is made from garbage.

In this workshop, you can see for yourself the tables that appear to be made of granite but are actually built of multicolored rubbish, and the chairs made of plastic waste concrete that can withstand a weight of around 300kg while being ecologically friendly.

According to Xuan, these objects are manufactured by “binding plastic into concrete” and have the same durability and beauty as natural materials, but the pricing is only two-thirds. More significantly, if substantially developed, mass manufacturing will help to reduce the exploitation of natural resources.

“Because plastic waste is cold treated, this method produces no pollution. We added an additive to help the plastic particles attach to the cement after grinding it into little pieces. “Plastic waste concrete can be used to create interior and exterior goods, construction materials, low-load traffic roads, and even in-field canals,” stated Mr. Xuan.

In addition to concrete products from plastic waste, Mr. Xuan also prepares diesel by pyrolysis of waste. This oil has passed the testing and commissioning process for low-speed engines and engines.

@tuoitre.vn