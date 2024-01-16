Nha Trang Sea Tourism Festival to be held in June 2024

With the theme “Nha Trang Pearl Sparkles,” the Nha Trang Sea Tourism Festival 2024 will take place from June 13 to 16, 2024, at 2-4 Square in the city of Nha Trang.

Nha Trang coastal city viewed from above. Photo: Vuong Loc

This is a tourism promotion activity for Khanh Hoa province in even-numbered years, alternating with the Nha Trang Sea Festival in odd-numbered years.

The event operates in an open space format, with no admission fees and no barriers around, making it easy for tourists and local residents to participate in the activities.

The Nha Trang Sea Tourism Festival 2024 includes various cultural, tourism, and culinary programs, creating a series of diverse activities to attract tourists to Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa and serve the local community.

Around 100 tourism booths are expected, where businesses can meet guests, promote and sell products, and offer travel services through artistic activities, games with prizes, and discounted tour prices.

Additionally, there will be food stalls for culinary artists and participating units to showcase and sell delicious and unique dishes from Vietnam and around the world.

The festival also hosts booths introducing products with certifications such as OCOP (One Commune, One Product), VietGAP (Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices), and unique local products for visitors. Moreover, there will be dozens of other exciting activities such as Beer Festival, Coffee Festival, and Yen Sao (Swallow’s Nest) Festival in Khanh Hoa.

