Nha Trang Sea Festival to take place soon

More than 60 events will take place throughout the Nha Trang Sea Festival 2023, including a drone light performance instead of fireworks as in previous years.

The Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, Dinh Van Thieu, has just approved the Nha Trang Sea Festival 2023 program, taking place from June 3-6.

The Nha Trang Sea Festival is a biennial festival and has become a brand of the coastal city since 2003. In 2021, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Khanh Hoa did not hold the Festival.

According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, the organizers are updating the registration and supplementing activities for the festival, of which 66 programs and activities have been approved.

Nha Trang Sea Festival was last held in 2019. Photo: Duong Ngoc Thao.

As per the newly approved plan, this year’s festival will include events such as the opening ceremony, art performances, Khanh Hoa fashion show – connecting love, grand ocean music festival, and more.

Within the framework of the Nha Trang Sea Festival 2023, there will also be an art light performance festival; street festivals and street art performances; community art performances, art and photography exhibitions; sports competitions, tourism promotion, culinary culture introduction, scientific and educational seminars.

On the opening night on June 3, a drone light performance will take place at the 2/4 Square, replacing the traditional fireworks as in previous festivals.

