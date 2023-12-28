Nha Trang Port temporarily closed for repairs, only serving international passenger ships

After a period of operation, the Nha Trang Port (Khanh Hoa province) has deteriorated and needs to be closed for approximately 6 months for repairs.

On December 28, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province announced that there is a temporary cessation of activities at Nha Trang Port for repair due to its deterioration.

The Nha Trang Port project, designed and constructed by Vietnam, is capable of accommodating cargo ships with a load capacity of up to 10,000 DWT and a length of 172 meters. After several years of operation, the port has now degraded. Therefore, the Nha Trang Port Joint Stock Company has submitted a document to the provincial People’s Committee requesting a temporary suspension of port activities for repair, maintenance, and upgrade.

A corner of Nha Trang port after many years of operation. Photo: Xuan Ngoc.

Regarding this matter, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province has required the Nha Trang Port Joint Stock Company to develop a plan for repairing the port’s infrastructure and report it to the Vietnam Maritime Administration as required.

During the construction period (not exceeding 6 months), the port will not accept domestic passenger ships. Therefore, it is necessary to inform tourism units and relevant parties for coordination and compliance.

Nha Trang Port will still receive international tourist ships during the maintenance, repair, and upgrade period. However, the Nha Trang Maritime Administration must coordinate with the Nha Trang Port Joint Stock Company to develop a plan ensuring safety, security, and environmental hygiene in the port area for receiving and disembarking international tourists during this period.

@Vietnamnet