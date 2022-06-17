Nha Trang launches free double-decker buses for visitors

Double-decker bus with 55 seats, carrying people and tourists free of charge through famous monuments and landscapes along the sea route of Nha Trang City (Khanh Hoa).

On the morning of June 16, the leader of Khanh Hoa Department of Transport said that he had just sent a request to the Department of Tourism about the use of double-decker buses to serve tourists free of charge during the Nha Trang beach tourism festival in 2022.

Accordingly, from June 15 to 19, Vietnam Chartered Tourism Joint Stock Company will support a double-decker bus, running the Tran Phu route along the coast of Nha Trang, to serve the needs of traveling and visiting the city of tourists.

Double-decker bus is free for visitors to visit Nha Trang. Photo: Xuan Hoat.

According to the approved plan, the bus will run from the bus station of Vinpearl tourist area along Tran Phu and Pham Van Dong streets to Amiana tourist area and vice versa with a total distance of nearly 30 km. The bus will run 3 times a day from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The selected bus can pick up 55 passengers at a time and has a dedicated area for the elderly and disabled.

According to Director of Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, the use of double-decker buses to bring visitors free tours during the festival contributes to promoting the image of Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa tourism, and at the same time creates a highlight on the occasion of Nha Trang beach tourism festival 2022.

“In the summer tourism festival, we have many activities to attract domestic and foreign tourists. Putting the double-decker bus into service is also part of the summer activities of Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa,” said Ms. Thanh.

Director of Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism informed that during the opening ceremony, the locality will welcome the presence of Vietnam team head coach Park Hang-seo and many artists.

Nha Trang Sea Tourism Festival 2022 will open on the evening of June 16 with a series of tourism events, lasting until the end of June 19.

