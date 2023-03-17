Nha Trang hotels ready to welcome Chinese guests

Before the Chinese tour groups return to Vietnam, restaurants and hotels in Nha Trang are renovating their facilities, training their staff, and getting ready to welcome guests.

According to information from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, China has officially opened tours to Vietnam for groups. This is good news for businesses, hotels, and restaurants that specialize in serving Chinese guests in Nha Trang.

However, at present, hotels are only predicting the number of Chinese guests who will check in and do not yet have a specific number for tour groups. Therefore, preparations are only at the “preparing beforehand to receive later” stage.

Travel agencies in Nha Trang need time to rebuild their customer attraction strategies. In addition, two years of the pandemic have somewhat affected the maintenance of service quality and staff of restaurants and hotels. Therefore, consolidating services and stabilizing the workforce is a top priority before welcoming upcoming tour groups.

Most hotels in the area are only arranging enough staff to serve the current number of guests. Staff will be added if the number of guests exceeds expectations.

In an interview with Zing, Ms. Tran Thi Hien Trang, General Manager of Comodo Nha Trang Hotel, said that to avoid the situation of massive recruitment when the number of Chinese guests is still small, the hotel is only arranging staff to serve at 60% of room capacity. In case it goes over 60%, the hotel will re-recruit part-time workers who have been trained before.

Mr. Do Hoang, Deputy General Director of Orbit Resort & Spa Nha Trang, shared that the hotel prioritizes recruiting staff who are fluent in Chinese to serve this guest group. “Chinese guests communicate in English very limitedly, so we have plans to recruit and train suitable human resources,” Hoang said.

He said that during the three years of operation affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the hotel always maintains and renovates regularly. “Preparing rooms when Chinese tour groups return does not take too much time,” Hoang added.

Many hotels in Nha Trang expect the tourism industry to flourish again as it did in the 2018 and 2019 periods. This is not a difficult goal to achieve, considering the resources that Khanh Hoa and Nha Trang have.

However, to achieve this goal, there must be cooperation from airlines in increasing flights connecting Nha Trang to the world.

In addition, besides the familiar Chinese tourists, hotels in Nha Trang are also considering expanding their customer base from potential markets such as Russia, South Korea, and India.

According to Ms. Tran Lam Phuong, business manager of Sun Kiss Nha Trang hotel, the hotel always has separate policies for tour groups from many countries during each stage of the year.

Ms. Hien Trang said that March-April is the peak season for welcoming Russian guests, followed by the end of the year. The peak season for welcoming guests from South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia is during the three summer months.

“During the peak period of the European market, hotels will promote incentives to partners, as well as collaborate with many manufacturing companies and government agencies to increase the proportion of customers from other markets,” Ms. Trang shared.

@Zing News