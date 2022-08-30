Nha Trang establishes inspection and supervision teams to serve tourists on 2/9 holiday

In order for tourists to have a good experience during the holiday of September 2 and to prevent the situation of ripping off, Nha Trang City has set up inspection and supervision teams for tourism activities.

Many people gather to bathe on the sea on Tran Phu Street, Nha Trang City. Photo: Xuan Ngoc.

On August 29, Mr. Phan Thanh Liem, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nha Trang City (Khanh Hoa), said that the September 2 holiday lasts 4 days, it is expected that tourists from many provinces and cities will visit the locality. Therefore, the city offers many options to ensure safety and visitors have the best experience when coming to the coastal city. In particular, the locality set up an interdisciplinary inspection team to check and work with tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants,… list specific prices, as well as prevent ripping off and ensure that food safety and hygiene.

Along with that, wards and communes in the area also worked, asking service business owners to commit to implementing the code of civilized tourism behavior. In case of detecting violations, the city will strictly handle it to protect the legitimate interests of tourists and protect the local tourism brand.

Regarding tourism issues, in 2016, Nha Trang City People’s Committee issued a Code of Conduct in tourism activities. In which, there are clear regulations on personal conduct in tourism business activities towards tourists.

Meanwhile, Director of Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, said that the unit constantly requested relevant units to strengthen inspection and handling of violations in tourism activities. At the same time, the Department of Tourism calls on the business community, tourists, and media agencies to promptly reflect and fight strongly against inappropriate cases against tourists. Ms. Thanh also suggested that when tourists have related problems, they should report them via hotline 0947.528,000, number *2258 for timely support.

Tourists visit the Institute of Oceanography in Nha Trang. Photo: Xuan Ngoc.

Similarly, in Da Lat city (Lam Dong), the police are strengthened to tighten security, regulate traffic, monitor crowded places to prevent pickpockets, ripping off at tourist spots in the city on holiday 2/9.

This locality has made many plans to welcome guests during the holidays, including strengthening inspection and review of tourism units, restaurants, hotels …, to prevent ripping off. In addition, the tourism industry also coordinates interdisciplinary delegations to check attractions and sales establishments about listing prices, so that tourists have the best holiday when they come to the locality during the holiday.

@ Vietnamnet