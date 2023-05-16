Nha Trang – Cam Lam, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet expressways to be inaugurated on May 19th

According to TTXVN, the highway project section from Nha Trang to Cam Lam will be inaugurated at Km33+800 (Cam Hiep Nam commune, Cam Lam district, Khanh Hoa province). Meanwhile, the Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet highway project will be inaugurated at Km1604+700 (Vinh Hao commune, Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province).

The Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet highway project has a total length of 100.8km, passing through the province of Binh Thuan. The total investment capital for the project is over VND 10,800 billion. According to the initial construction plan, the project was scheduled to be inaugurated and put into operation on April 30th.

Nha Trang-Cam Lam highway project is a component project of the North-South highway with a length of over 49km. Initially, the project was expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. However, the construction time for the main route has been shortened by 3 months compared to the required plan. The total investment capital is over VND 7,600 billion, of which the state capital accounts for about VND 2,967 billion.

