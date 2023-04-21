Nha Trang – Cam Lam Expressway to be completed by May 2023

The enterprise investing in the Nha Trang – Cam Lam expressway project, which stretches nearly 50 km through the province of Khanh Hoa, has announced that the highway will be completed by the end of May, three months ahead of the initial schedule.

A section of Nha Trang-Cam Lam expressway has been completed. Photo: VNA

According to the Vietnam News Agency, citing information from Son Hai Group Joint Stock Company (the project’s investing enterprise), the company has recently submitted a request to the Ministry of Transport for permission to complete the North-South expressway section from Nha Trang to Cam Lam by the end of May 2023, three months earlier than planned, to meet the peak demand of the summer tourism season.

The Nha Trang – Cam Lam expressway is equipped with an intelligent transportation system, including a supervisory system for operation on the route and in tunnels, a non-stop toll system, a communication system, and traffic cameras.

The Nha Trang – Cam Lam expressway project is a component of the North-South expressway project, with a total length of over 49 km. It commenced in September 2021 and is managed by the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh Road Project (Ministry of Transport), with Nha Trang – Cam Lam Expressway Investment Joint Stock Company (a subsidiary of Son Hai Group) as the project’s investing enterprise. It is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

This is one of three PPP (public-private partnership) investment projects with a construction period of two years and a 16-year and four-month payback period for operation and exploitation. The project has a total investment of over VND 7,600 billion, with the State’s capital contribution of around VND 2,967 billion.

