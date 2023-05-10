Nguyen Thi Oanh performed a miracle by winning two SEA Games gold medals in 20 minutes despite a demanding schedule.

Nguyen Thi Oanh and Bui Thi Ngan, both Vietnamese athletes, competed in the final of the women’s 1500m run. After only the first lap, the runner from Bac Giang accelerated, leaving her opponents behind by about 100m.

The reigning champion had no competition, finishing first with a time of 4 minutes 16 seconds 85. Oanh was able to successfully defend her gold medal. Bui Thi Ngan won the silver medal in this event with a time of 4 minutes 24 seconds 57 seconds.

Furthermore, Nguyen Thi Oanh had only 10 minutes to prepare for the 3,000m obstacle course final. She just had time to change her clothing, put on her bib number, and dash to the waiting area.

With no time to rest, Nguyen Thi Oanh and her partner Nguyen Thi Huong took on the last 3000m obstacle course. The opponent of the two Vietnamese athletes was two Filipino runners.

Oanh, the golden girl of Vietnamese sports, continued to have no competition here, finishing first with a time of 10 minutes 34 seconds 37. At this distance, Nguyen Thi Huong took the bronze.

Many fans joked that the 1500m obstacle course was only a “warm-up” for Oanh’s 3000m obstacle course. Nguyen Thi Oanh also won the women’s 5000m race earlier in the afternoon on May 8, despite heavy rain pouring down on the Olympic stadium. Nguyen Thi Oanh now has earned the titles of “Steel Rose” and “Superwoman” in Vietnamese athletics.

Thus, in the 32nd SEA Games, Nguyen Thi Oanh successfully defended her hat trick of gold medals at three strong distances.

