Nguyen Hue Flower Street welcomes 20 million visitors in 20 years

On the evening of March 9th, the closing ceremony of the 20-year Flower Street Nguyen Hue (2004-2023) was held in Ho Chi Minh City, organized by Saigontourist Group. Over the past 20 years, nearly 20 million visitors have come to visit Flower Street during the Lunar New Year holidays.

First organized during the Year of the Monkey in 2004, that year was the only year Flower Street did not have a mascot. In the years of the Dog and Pig, the mascots were stone dogs and clay pigs. Since then, a new mascot has been designed for the Flower Street each year.

Through years of innovation, Nguyen Hue Flower Street has become a familiar entertainment destination for locals and tourists, a unique cultural work, and a new symbol of the city during each Lunar New Year.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2023 received a record number of visitors. Photo: Le Vu

The 2023 Nguyen Hue Flower Street marks a major milestone with the 20th edition since 2004. During the 20th edition, it also recorded the highest number of visitors with over 1.2 million. According to the organizers, except for the first year and two years affected by the pandemic, Flower Street has welcomed over 1 million visitors each year.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, highly appreciated the organizations, units, and individuals who directly or indirectly contributed to the Nguyen Hue Flower Street over the past 20 years. He also announced that 2024 would mark a new phase for Flower Street, and 2025 would be an important year celebrating 50 years of national reunification. He hoped that the units would continue to accompany the city, so that Nguyen Hue Flower Street would continue to be a cultural work that bears the hallmark of Ho Chi Minh City.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee awarded commendations to 53 organizations and 113 individuals who made outstanding achievements in implementing the Nguyen Hue Flower Street.

@SGtiepthi