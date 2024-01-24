Nguyen Hue Flower Street to open its doors to visitors for 8 days

With the theme “Spring of Love, Tet of Togetherness,” Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Lunar New Year 2024 will open its doors to serve the public and tourists for 8 days, from February 7 to February 14.
On the afternoon of January 23, Saigon Tourist Corporation (Saigontourist Group) announced the new features of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the 2024 Tet.
Mr. Nguyen Dong Hoa, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group, information about Nguyen Hue Flower Street during the Lunar New Year 2024. Photo: Le Vu