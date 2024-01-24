Nguyen Hue Flower Street to open its doors to visitors for 8 days

Specifically, this year’s Flower Street has the theme “Spring of Love, Tet of Togetherness” and will be open to the public and tourists from February 7 to February 14. The construction period will take place from January 21 to February 7.

The layout of Nguyen Hue Flower Street is divided into three sections. The opening segment is called “Roots of the Homeland,” followed by the climax “Crossing the River,” and the finale is “Integration and Growth.” The dominant color scheme consists of red, orange, and yellow, crystallized from 99 types of flowers.

During the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Dong Hoa, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group, Deputy Head of the organizing committee, mentioned one of the highlights of the 2024 Tet Flower Street is the creativity in connecting the image of the pedestrian street with the imagery of the nine branches of the Mekong River flowing into the sea.

Perspective of Nguyen Hue flower street.

The organizing committee also revealed other notable points of the flower street. Three dragon mascots at the main gate scene (Nguyen Hue – Le Loi intersection) and the ending gate scene (Nguyen Hue – Ton Duc Thang intersection) have a length of over 100m, setting a record for the size of zodiac signs, surpassing the Year of the Dragon in 2012 and the Year of the Tiger in 2022. The dragon mascots are crafted from environmentally friendly materials, with over 90% being shaped steel and a system of mesh fins covering the entire body to simulate scales.

For the first time, the 2024 Tet Flower Street features nine golden apricot trees created by Vietnamese artisans. These trees range from 1 to 3.6m in height, with names like Great Fortune Apricot, Vietnamese Dragon Apricot, Spring School Peach, Lucky Peach Blossom, and Bodhi Great Cat.

Additionally, visitors exploring the flower street this year will have the opportunity to experience augmented reality (AR) technology, allowing them to observe and take photos. This application is implemented at the three main scenes of flower street: the “Twin Dragons Guarding the Dynasty,” the “Spring Flower Boat,” and the “Supreme Thang Long Gate.”

