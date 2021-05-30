Nghinh Phong Tower, the new symbol of Phu Yen tourism

Many guests come to Tuy Hoa City, in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen, feel that Nghinh Phong Tower is like a work in a fiction film.

Nearly a month since its launch, Nghinh Phong Tower has become an attractive destination that has captured the attention of many people on travel forums.

Located at Nghinh Phong Square at the intersection of Nguyen Huu Tho and Doc Lap in Tuy Hoa City, Nghinh Phong Tower has a particularly impressive déign. In addition to Twin Tơers, Nghinh Phong square area also has other items such as protection embankment system, park, granite promenade… with a total area more than 7,000 m2. Inspired by the Ghenh Da Dia (The Cliff of Stone Plates), which has considered as symbol of the locality, and the legend of the “one hundred eggs and one hundred children” of Lac Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co, the tower has two parts.

There are two tall stone columns in the middle of the tower, including one with a height of 35m representing Lac Long Quan and another 30 metres tall representing Au Co. Fifty stone blocks are stacked on top of each other at each bottom of the tower. The wall between the two stone columns is decorated with reliefs of the land of “yellow flowers and green grass” in the locality.

The space between the two high stone columns is just enough for two people to stand. Visitors can hear a special unique natural music piece “written” by the wind blowing through the gaps.

Nghinh Phong Tower has been equipped with a unique lighting system combined Bobine Tesia technology, 3D mapping and high-intensity laser to display unique lighting effects in the evening.

With this unique location and design, visitors can enjoy a special space of nature combined with human creativity at any time of the day. They can also unleash their creativity and capture the impressive background of this towering building from every angle.

Thanks to its beauty, Nghinh Phong Tower has become an attractive destination that visitors should not ignore when visiting Phu Yen. Many tourists have shared their experience that the ideal times for taking photos at Nghinh Phong Tower are in the early morning and the late afternoon so that they can utilise the natural light of the sunrise and sunset.

Visitors should also choose the right colour outfit with light tones like white and blue to create impressive photos.

Source: Nhan Dan

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

