Nghinh Phong Square in Phu Yen won the Asian Urban Landscape award

On November 17, the Organizing Committee of the 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award held a ceremony in Busan City (South Korea) to award prizes to the winning projects. This year’s Asian Urban Landscape Award focused on green urban design and planning, emphasizing five criteria: environmental friendliness, sustainable safety, respect for local culture and history, artistic quality, and the ability to contribute to the development of the region while serving as a model for other cities.

The committee selected nine projects from five countries (Japan, China, Korea, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam) to receive awards. Among them, Nghinh Phong Square was the only project in Southeast Asian countries to win the award. The project was highly praised by the professional council for its community space that connects people and its flexible construction idea, which adapts to harsh sea weather conditions.

Located on the central beach of Tuy Hoa City, Nghinh Phong Square is part of a coastal public space project covering more than 7,000 square meters, including protective embankments, parks, and walking paths. The Nghinh Phong Twin Tower, more than 25m high, was built in 2020 and began operating in the square in 2021, with a total investment of 128 billion VND.

The project was inspired by the unique hexagonal stone pillars of the famous Da Dia reef landscape and the legend of the dragon and fairy “a hundred eggs hatching a hundred children”. The Twin Towers’ architectural language symbolizes Lac Long Quan (the dragon father) and Au Co (the fairy mother), where the high side and the low side represent the two legendary figures. At the base of each tower, 50 stone blocks are stacked on top of each other, symbolizing the “hundred eggs and hundreds of children” that follow their parents to the forest and sea. The Nghinh Phong Tower has a reinforced concrete core and a granite exterior.

The Nhat Huy Construction and Trading Co., Ltd. created impressive facade art lighting using high-intensity InteliHue & Powercore technology, bringing a multi-colored light dance to the square. The space between the two Nghinh Phong towers is small enough for only two people to stand, and every time the wind blows through the gap, it creates natural sounds, adding to the unique charm of the tower.

Thanks to its meaningful architectural language and typical local images, the project is not only familiar but also has high cultural and artistic value. After completion, the Nghinh Phong Tower area and the square will become a new symbol of Tuy Hoa – Phu Yen tourism, where many major local and national events take place.

