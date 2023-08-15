Nghi Son-Dien Chau expressway opens before September 2

The construction investment component of the Nghi Son – Dien Chau section is part of the project to construct several sections of the East North-South expressway, in the 2017-2020 phase. Project Management Unit 6 (the project owner) is currently overseeing contractors and related entities in implementing construction. The project is scheduled for completion and opening to traffic by September 2, 2023.

The Nghi Son – Dien Chau expressway spans 50 km, passing through two provinces: Thanh Hoa (about 6.5 km) and Nghe An (43.5 km), with a total investment of approximately 7.293 trillion Vietnamese dong.

In the phased stage, the road consists of 4 lanes, with a roadbed width of 17 meters and a design speed of 80 km/h. In the completion phase, it will be expanded to 6 lanes, with a roadbed width of 32.25 meters and a design speed of 100-120 km/h.

To prepare for the final inspection and operation of the completed construction and meet the set schedule, the Ministry of Transport requires Project Management Unit 6 to continue overseeing the expedited completion of tasks. This includes conducting and participating directly in the inspection and completion of all construction elements, as well as preparing the required documentation to facilitate the State Inspection Council’s examination process.

Simultaneously, Project Management Unit 6 is to collaborate with the State Inspection Council regarding the inspection of the construction project, planning checks, addressing any existing issues (if any), and ensuring the completion of necessary procedures to bring the project into operation in compliance with regulations and schedule requirements.

It is understood that the Nghi Son – Dien Chau expressway is currently in the final stages of completion. Contractors have mobilized a significant number of workers and machinery to finalize safety-related traffic components such as lane dividers and road markings.

As per the directive from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the project must be completed before September 2, 2023. After completion, travel time from Nghe An to Thanh Hoa will reduce from 3 hours to 1.5 hours, and the travel time from Hanoi to Vinh (Nghe An) will be reduced to just 3.5 hours.

