Nghe An has introduced many new policies to support the development of small and medium enterprises

In order to create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to develop, recently, the Department of Science and Technology of Nghe An announced a number of contents to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the province this year.

Regarding the level of technology support for small and medium-sized enterprises, businesses will be supported up to 50% of the value of the digital transformation solution consulting contract value for businesses in terms of business processes, governance processes, and business processes. production process, technological process and business model transformation but not exceeding 50 million VND/contract/year for small enterprises and not more than 100 million VND/contract/year for medium enterprises.

Support up to 50% of costs for businesses to rent or purchase digital transformation solutions to automate and improve the efficiency of business processes, management processes, production processes, and technological processes in the business. enterprises and change business models but not exceeding 20 million VND/year for micro enterprises; no more than 50 million VND/year for small enterprises and not more than 100 million VND/year for medium enterprises.

Support up to 50% of the value of the consulting contract to establish intellectual property rights; management consultancy and development of products and services protected by intellectual property rights of enterprises but not exceeding 100 million VND/year contract/enterprise.

Support up to 50% of the contract value of technology transfer consulting contract suitable for enterprises but not exceeding 100 million VND/contract/year/enterprise.

On December 31, 2021, the People’s Committee of Nghe An province issued Decision 5277 promulgating the Enterprise Development Project of Nghe An Province to 2025. The goal of this project is to strive to have about 32,500 to 32,500 to 2025 in the whole Nghe An province by 2025. 34,500 enterprises, of which there are from 20,000 to 20,500 operating enterprises. The proportion of medium-sized enterprises and above will account for 3-4% of the total number of enterprises operating by 2025.

For the support of small and medium-sized enterprises and creative start-ups, the budget will support the use of technical facilities, incubators, and co-working spaces. In which, support 100% of the cost of using equipment at technical facilities, incubators, and common work areas, but not exceeding 20 million VND/year/enterprise; Support up to 50% of the cost of renting space at incubators and co-working areas, but not exceeding 5 million VND/month/enterprise. The maximum support period is 3 years from the date the enterprise signs the premises lease contract.

Besides, businesses are also supported with intellectual property consultancy, exploitation and development of intellectual property; providing advice on building patent descriptions, industrial design designs, and brand identity system designs; support management consulting and development of products and services protected by intellectual property rights in the country or transfer, exploit and protect intellectual property rights abroad…

In addition, the State also supports the implementation of procedures on standards, technical regulations, measurement and quality; testing, perfecting new products, business models…

At the same time, technology support; support in-country training and in-depth training for students of enterprises on product construction and development; commercialization of products; e-commerce development; call for investment capital; market development; connecting start-up networks with scientific research organizations and individuals. Support in information, communication, trade promotion, networking of creative startups…

Mr. Nguyen Viet Hung – Deputy Director of Nghe An Department of Science and Technology said: The identification of small and medium-sized enterprises and innovative start-ups is stipulated in Decree 80 in 2021 of the Government. Enterprises in need need to complete the application and send it to the Department of Science and Technology of Nghe An for support.

Source: Baonghean