Nghe An: Discovered a whale shark 8m long, weighing more than 2 tons washed ashore

On the morning of July 28, a dead whale shark about 8 m long and weighing over 2 tons washed up on the beach in Quynh Phuong ward, Hoang Mai town, Nghe An province.

by Linh Vu
Based on the shape, size, and characteristics, many people believe that this may be a whale shark.

Many people flocked to the beach after hearing that a massive whale shark had washed up. Many people assume the fish is a whale shark based on its appearance and features.

The whale shark carcass is around 8 meters long, with a maximum belly diameter of more than 1 m and a weight of more than 2 tons. Whale sharks are typically seen in tropical seas’ open surface waters. They can live up to 80 to 130 years.

As there were no indications of injuries on the carcass, experts speculate that the whale shark may have become stranded and perished.

@vtv.vn

