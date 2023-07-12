Nghe An: A huge fire broke out in a pine forest

Accordingly, on July 12, at about 9:30 a.m., a fire started in the pine forest region of Phu Loc hamlet, Thuong Tan Loc commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. The fire was discovered at a time when the sun was scorching and the wind was strong, causing the fire to spread to surrounding woodlands.

Following information from the local government, hundreds of officers and soldiers from the Military Region 4 Marine Corps, including the 414th Engineer Brigade, the Ministry of Public Security of Nghe An province, and the Nam Dan district special-use forest management board, forest rangers, police, and numerous fire fighting vehicles arrived on the scene to work with local functional forces and people to put out forest fires.

The fire was mostly contained by 5:00 p.m. that day; but, due to the continued hot weather and dense vegetation, the fire flared up again that evening. According to initial estimates, the fire destroyed nearly the whole pine forest in Phu Loc hamlet, Thuong Tan Loc commune, Nam Dan district. It is anticipated that the overall burnt forest area is around 20 hectares.

Local authorities and military troops are already mobilizing forces and vehicles to fight the fire throughout the night.

@qdnd.vn