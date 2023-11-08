Next week, the Northern regions are poised to experience the arrival of a robust cold front, causing the mountains to be enveloped in chilling temperatures.

Due to the influence of cold air, from November 12 to 13, the North is likely to have showers and thunderstorms; The weather is cold, the mountainous areas are cold.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said that on November 12 – 13, there will be a strong wave of cold air sweeping across the North of our country.

Due to the influence of cold air, from November 12 to 13, the Northern region is likely to have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some places having moderate to heavy rain. From November 13, the weather turned cold and the mountains turned cold.

In the capital Hanoi, the highest temperature on November 13 – 14 was 24 degrees Celsius.

Also during this cold spell, the Central provinces are likely to experience widespread heavy rain from November 13 to 17. The North Central region is likely to be cold from around November 13.

According to meteorological experts, in November there will be about 3-4 cold air waves but the intensity will not be strong, it will only make it cold at night and in the morning, while the day will still be sunny. In addition, the temperature in November this year is forecast to be 1 – 2 degrees Celsius higher than the average for many years. In the winter of 2023 – 2024, cold air waves will be weaker than average for many years; Severe cold and harmful cold may appear late and the number of days of severe and harmful cold tends to be lower than the average of many years. The average temperature from December 2023 to January 2024 nationwide is generally about 0.5 – 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average for many years. From February to April 2024, the number of days of severe and harmful cold is likely to be less than the average of many years and the periods of severe and harmful cold tend not to last long. The average temperature trend during this time is also 0.5 – 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average for many years.