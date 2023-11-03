Company Announcement, Helsinki, 3 November 2023 at 9:30 AM (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2020A

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) (“Nexstim” or “Company”) announces that between 1 April and 2 October 2023, a total of 1,000 Nexstim Plc’s new shares has been subscribed for with the company’s stock options 2020A. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2020A, the entire subscription price of EUR 2,000.00 will be entered in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

After the trade registration the total amount of shares is 6,765,562.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options 2020A will be registered in the Trade Register on 6 November 2023, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded in the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc’s First North Growth Market Finland marketplace as an additional lot with the company’s old shares as of 7 November 2023.

The terms and conditions of stock option programs with additional information are available on the company’s website at https://www.nexstim.com/investors/.

Further information is available on the website http://www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

