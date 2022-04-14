Newspapers need digital transformation to better serve readers

This is the opinion of the President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh at the forum “Digital transformation to serve readers better” held yesterday, within the framework of the National Press Association 2022.

According to Mr. Le Quoc Minh, many press agencies believe that digital transformation is the procurement of equipment and technology . When asked about investment priorities in 2021, most media outlets cited content fees as the top choice, followed by investment plans for the technologies and data needed to support them. support strategies for generating revenue from readers, editorial skill sets, product development, and new forms of journalism .

The president of the Vietnam Journalists Association acknowledged that a reader-centered digital transformation strategy can help boost both readership and advertising revenue. Newspapers need to tailor their advertising plans to the audience first and collect reader data directly.

“Digital transformation is clearly the path that journalism needs to take, even if it is fast and drastic, if it does not want to be left behind and lose readers, audiences, and the consequences, of course, life. and the press agency itself”, Mr. Minh shared.

Despite being in the digital era, the President of the Vietnam Journalists Association noted that newsrooms must always keep in mind the basic values ​​of journalism. Trust, accuracy, fairness and balance in every article are extremely important values ​​and now more important than ever.

Source: thanhnien.vn