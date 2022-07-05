Newly issued Russian 100-ruble banknote cannot circulate after issue

The newly issued Russian 100-ruble banknote has just been suspended from circulation, due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Newly-issued Russian 100-ruble banknote. (Photo: Reuters)

The Central Bank of Russia issues a 100-ruble note (equivalent to more than 40,000 dong), with a picture of the Kremlin’s Spasskaya Tower on one side and an image of the Monument to the Soviet soldier Rzhev for durability and protection. better secret.

Concerns about the circulation of the new currency surfaced after the makers of ATMs and point-of-sale terminals NCR and Diebold Nixdorf left Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kommersant newspaper , citing a market expert, warned that the new coin may not be usable because the supplier refuses to update the device.

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Sergei Belov said it will take from six months to a year for ATMs and payment terminals in Russia to update the new coin recognition equipment.

The Association of Russian Banks estimates that about 60% of ATMs and cash payment devices in use in the country are imported from the West.

Russia plans to issue 1,000 rubles and 5,000 rubles next year.

Source: Cafebiz