New Year’s Eve has 3 days off

On January 1, 2024, which falls on a Monday, combined with the two weekend days, workers will have a three-day consecutive holiday for the New Year’s Day.

After over a month of celebrating the Gregorian New Year, workers will have the Lunar New Year holiday. The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids, and Social Affairs (MOLISA) is proposing a 7-day holiday for the Lunar New Year and has put forward two options for consultation with other ministries before presenting it to the Government.

Option 1: Civil servants and public employees will have a holiday from Thursday, February 8th, to Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 (from the 29th day of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Quy Mao to the 5th day of the 1st lunar month of the Year of the Giap Thin).

Under this option, civil servants and public employees will have a 7-day holiday (including 5 days for the Lunar New Year and 2 days to compensate for the regular days off).

Option 2: MOLISA proposes a 1-day holiday before Tet and 4 days after Tet. Accordingly, civil servants and public employees will have a holiday from Friday, February 9th, to Thursday, February 15th, 2024 (from the 30th day of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Quy Mao to the 6th day of the 1st lunar month of the Year of the Giap Thin). Under this second option, during the Lunar New Year holiday, civil servants and public employees will also have a 7-day holiday (including 5 days for the Lunar New Year and 2 days to compensate for the regular days off). According to MOLISA, both options offer the same number of holiday days, but the ministry suggests choosing option 1 for better balancing the time off before and after the holiday. MOLISA stated that the actual conditions and holiday schedules for civil servants, public employees, and employers will be considered when planning for the Lunar New Year holiday. The government encourages businesses to apply the same holiday schedule for workers as for civil servants. @Vietnamnet