New transport infrastructure projects are planned for Vietnam

Vietnam will benefit from a series of major transport infrastructure projects during 2023.

The North-South Expressway will make a huge improvement for transport in Vietnam when complete, with work being carried out between 2021-2025 on 12 sections for the Phase 2 component of the project, worldhighways.com reported.

Other key Vietnamese projects include the Bao Loc to Lien Khuong Expressway, the Tan Phu to Bao Loc Expressway, the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway, the 76km Ring Road 3 project and the 121km Dong Dang -Tra Linh Expressway.

The Dong Dang-Tra Linh Expressway project will be carried out under the PPP model. It is expected to cost $970 million to build. And will link Cao Bang Province with Lang Son Province. The first stage is due for completion in 2025, when work on the second stage will commence. The work will be carried out by the Deo Ca Group.

Meanwhile, a funding package worth $107 million is being requested by the authorities in Lam Dong Province for work on the Bao Loc-Lien Khuong expressway. The authorities have approached the Vietnamese Government for this portion of the necessary funding. The project will be carried out under the PPP model. Construction is due to commence shortly, with completion due in 2026. The project is expected to cost $833.4 million in total, with the Lam Dong Province authorities providing $331.5 million and the remainder being provided by investors.

And planning is moving forward for the new 200km beltway to link Ho Chi Minh City to Ba Ria-Vun Tau Province, Dong Nai Province, Long An Province and Binh Duong Province. Much of the Beltway No4 route will feature three lanes in either direction, although some stretches will have four lanes in either direction, according to worldhighways.com