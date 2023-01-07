New foreign fund group revealed to buy a large amount of VPBank shares

Accordingly, Dragon Capital bought a total of 3.45 million VPB shares through 3 member funds on January 4. Specifically, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited, Hanoi Investments Holdings Limited and KB Viet Nam Focus Balanced Fund bought 1.95 million, 1 million and 500,000 shares, respectively. Estimated at the closing price on January 4 (VND 18,900/share), the amount that Dragon Capital spent to buy more shares of VPBank was more than VND 62 billion.

After the above transaction, the total number of VPB shares that Dragon Capital increased to more than 402.9 million units, equivalent to more than 6% of bank shares.

According to trading data, session 4/1 recorded 5 million VPB shares bought by foreign investors with a value of 94.5 billion dong. This is the strongest net buying session of foreign investors in many months.

Regarding Dragon Capital, this fund group has continuously announced large volume transactions of bank stocks recently.

Most recently, Dragon Capital sold out nearly 2.6 million STB shares on January 3, after buying 4.1 million shares on December 30, 2022.

At the beginning of December 2022, Dragon Capital also announced a net purchase of 5.11 million STB shares on December 5, 2022, bringing its ownership to more than 99,038 million units, equivalent to 5.2534% of charter capital and become the only major shareholder of this bank.

Source: CafeF