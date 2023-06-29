New electric car manufacturer set to launch in Vietnam

Thai Hung’s first electric car will be launched in the Vietnamese market in 2024.

On June 28th, Thai Binh Hung Thinh Company and Roding Mobility (Germany) signed a cooperation agreement for research, development, and production of electric vehicles and small electric cars in Vietnam.

Small electric car model produced by Roding. Photo: Roding.

According to the agreement, Roding will be responsible for technical consulting, supervising the research and development process, and complete production. Subsequently, the entire technology will be transferred to Thai Hung according to European standards.

Thai Hung will receive technology transfer from Roding, produce and commercialize small electric vehicles and electric cars, and distribute them to the Vietnamese market. The electric vehicles will be manufactured at Thai Hung’s factory located in Thai Binh province.

The factory has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per year, with electric cars accounting for about 5,000 vehicles per year. The planned start of operation for Thai Hung’s electric car manufacturing plant is the fourth quarter of 2023. The first product by Thai Hung will be launched in 2024.

According to the plan, Thai Hung will focus on developing small urban electric vehicles in the initial phase. In the next phase, the company will introduce electric vehicle models in the A segment.

Therefore, Thai Hung will be the third electric car manufacturer with an assembly plant in Vietnam, following VinFast and Wuling. Prior to entering the electric car market, Thai Hung had experience assembling electric cars for Wuling in golf courses.

Thai Hung is the unit that brought the first Wuling Hongguang to Vietnam to serve research work. Photo: Chi Vu.

Thai Hung was also the unit that brought the first Wuling Hongguang to Vietnam at the end of 2021 for research purposes. Finally, the production and distribution rights belong to TMT Motor. Established in 2008, Roding Mobility is a mechanical engineering company based in Germany. Roding specializes in providing technical consulting services and designing green energy-powered vehicles. Roding has designed electric vehicle prototypes ranging from small cars to sedans, sports cars, and even supercars. The company will be responsible for designing, manufacturing batteries, powertrains, and vehicle frames. @Zing News