New Covid-19 wave tally in Vietnam tops 1,162,000

Vietnam’s health ministry on Thursday reported 12,429 more local Covid-19 cases, bringing the national infection tally in the fourth wave to 1,162,141.

According to the report, the three localities with the highest numbers of new cases were Ho Chi Minh City with 1,582 cases, Can Tho with 741 cases and Tay Ninh with 683 cases.

Health ministry also added 164 deaths to the national database on Thursday, with 59 in HCMC, 17 in Giang, 13 each in Tien Giang and Binh Duong, 10 in Kien Giang, eight each in Tay Ninh, Dong Nai and Can Tho, seven in Long An, six in Vinh Long, five in Soc Trang, two each in Dong Thap and Bac Lieu, and one each in Dak Lak, Binh Thuan, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Hau Giang, Quang Ngai and Tra Vinh.

The total number of deaths so far is 24,407 cases, or around 2.1 percent of all infections.

5,627 Covid-19 patients were announced recovered on Thursday, bringing the number of recovered cases to 942,888.

The country has vaccinated 68.4 million people with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot, and 46.1 million have received two shots, VNExpress’s reported.

