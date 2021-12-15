New coronavirus cases in Vietnam’s capital city reached a new daily record

The capital city of Hanoi broke a record for the second time in a week for new cases of COVID-19 with 1,024 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

15,527 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Vietnam on Wednesday, the country’s total number of transmissions now stands at 1,459,175, Vietnam News Agency citied a report from health ministry.

Just five of the new infections were imported, with 9,940 transmissions detected in the community.

Related: How Hanoi prepares for a surge in Covid cases

New cases were reported in 61 provinces and cities across the country.

The data showed, HCMC led the list with 1,270 cases, followed by Ca Mau Province with 1,072 and Ben Tre with 1,035.

There were also a further 283 fatalities announced, including 74 in HCMC.

A further 2,992 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 1,063,428.

There are currently 7,822 patients with the virus in a serious condition in hospital, including 20 on life support.

The country has now registered 28,616 deaths related to COVID-19, about 2 percent of total patients.

On December 14, Vietnam confirmed 15,377 new cases of COVID-19, Hanoi took the lead with 1,000 new cases. This was the first time Hanoi’s daily transmissions have hit four digits since the start of the pandemic.

According to health ministry, over 59 million people in Vietnam have now been fully inoculated.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

