New cold spell hits north Vietnam, causing rains in many parts

Cold spell brings rains to northern, north central Vietnam, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The rains pose risks of flash floods, landslides and partial flooding in the northern mountainous provinces, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The date from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting shows that, temperatures in the northern region area are forecast to plunge to 11-14 degrees Celsius at the lowest and even below 5 degrees Celsius in high mountains with a possibility of frost.

Downpours, thunderstorms, whirlwinds, with lightning, hail and strong winds are also expected in the central region from January 17 afternoon to January 19. Temperatures in the northern central region will drop to 14-17 degrees Celsius at the lowest, the centre said.

People residing in the mountainous regions should refrain from engaging in outdoor activities, as well as keep their cattle, plants and aquatic farms warm to mitigate losses.

The northern area of the East Sea, including the waters around Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, and the western area of the sea’s southern part, including the western waters around Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, are expected to have strong northeasterly wind and rough sea, according to Vietnam News Agency.

