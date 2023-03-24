Netflix to establish representative legal entity in Vietnam

The establishment of a legal representative entity in Vietnam by Netflix is ​​to comply with the provisions of Decree 71 of the Vietnamese Government in 2022 on the management, provision, and use of broadcasting and television services.

Specifically, Decree 71 stipulates that foreign enterprises participating in the paid television market in Vietnam with OTT services that do not have channels, only on-demand content, must be licensed like domestic enterprises. Therefore, they must go through the procedures for establishing a legal entity in Vietnam.

Ms. Josephine Choy, Vice President of Asia-Pacific Public Policy at Netflix, expressed her desire for the Ministry of Information and Communications and related agencies to support and facilitate Netflix in completing the procedures for establishing a legal representative entity in Vietnam according to the provisions of Decree 71.

In response to Ms. Josephine Choy, Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Lam stated that the Ministry of Information and Communications would support Netflix and other foreign enterprises on a suitable basis and comply with Vietnamese laws.

Appreciating the capacity of Netflix, Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Lam believed that Netflix, with its technical and creative strength, when cooperating with Vietnamese content producers, would contribute to promoting the development of the film industry and digital content in Vietnam.

The Deputy Minister also suggested that after establishing a legal representative entity in Vietnam, Netflix should urgently establish a close working group with the Ministry of Information and Communications, regularly update the current activities and development plans for the Ministry to know, manage and support.

Netflix is ​​a large entertainment service in the world, with more than 222 million paid subscribers in over 190 countries and territories with television programs, documentaries, films, and mobile games in various genres and languages.