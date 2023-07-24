Netflix tests blocking account sharing in Vietnam

If not living at the same address, users can verify through a code sent to the email of the account holder (the person who registered the Netflix subscription). This means that if users know who initially purchased the subscription, it will not be difficult to request verification information. Meanwhile, groups of customers who purchased a shared package from an unknown seller on the internet will encounter more difficulties and risks.

Currently, when the system displays the notification, users can still choose to “Skip” to continue using Netflix as usual. Netflix has not completely blocked account sharing in Vietnam, but after the testing process ends, the platform’s policy will not allow other profiles with different internet addresses from the subscriber to access and watch movies.

On the support page in Vietnamese, Netflix also added provisions regarding shared usage of subscription accounts (with monthly/annual fees). Specifically, a Netflix account can be shared among people living in the same household, and those outside this group need to register separate accounts to use the service.

The new regulations are currently being implemented first on smart TVs because they are fixed devices with a single internet connection, making them easier to manage. In the future, the platform may tighten restrictions on other mobile devices such as phones, tablets, and personal laptops to force users to register new subscriptions.

In markets where account-sharing management has been applied, Netflix requires users to pay an additional fee for each shared profile with non-household members or to register a new account. The company also introduced a cheaper subscription plan with advertisements. In Vietnam, users can watch Netflix with a free account on Android with certain limitations (e.g., no access to the highest resolution, no exclusive films, etc.).

Currently, the monthly subscription price for Netflix in Vietnam is 108,000 VND (reduced from 180,000 VND at the beginning of 2023). However, the majority of Vietnamese users opt for the shared account plan priced at 260,000 VND/month, which allows four additional profiles, dividing the cost among them to save expenses.

