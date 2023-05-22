Nestlé MILO Supports National High School Sports Championship 2023, Promoting Student Health and Perseverance

Kick-starting the summer sports playground, Nestlé MILO brand has accompanied the National High School Sports Championship in 2023, kicking off with the Swimming and Vovinam disciplines in Cao Lanh City, Dong Thap province. This is a series of sports sponsorship activities within the framework of the Dynamic Vietnam program initiated by Nestlé MILO, aiming to provide a beneficial summer playground for students to cultivate perseverance and determination through sports.

Responding to the nationwide movement of “Whole Nation Exercising to Follow the Great Example of Uncle Ho,” the National High School Sports Championship in 2023 is an opportunity for students to train and compete in sports to improve their health and contribute to their comprehensive education. This year, the championship features 7 disciplines: football, swimming, basketball, chess, badminton, athletics, and Vovinam for students studying at educational institutions at 3 levels: primary school, secondary school, and high school.

Among them, Swimming and Vovinam are the first two disciplines taking place from May 20th to 26th in Dong Thap province, attracting the participation of over 1,200 student athletes, youth union officials, and coaches from 34 provinces nationwide. As the main sponsor of the tournament, Nestlé MILO has provided sponsorship for various aspects, including organizational expenses, uniforms, and MILO nutritional products.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh De, Head of the Physical Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Training, stated: “School sports have always been a playground to help students improve their physical health and build perseverance. The return of large-scale summer competitions has attracted the enthusiastic participation of many athletes and outstanding sports delegations from various localities, contributing to promoting training and competition activities in swimming and Vovinam nationwide. In this regard, the contribution and support from Nestlé MILO have played a significant role in the increasingly strong development of these movements.”

Ms. Philomena Tan, Director of the MILO and Dairy category at Nestlé Vietnam, shared: “In collaboration with the tournament and relevant agencies, Nestlé MILO aims to nurture the passion for sports and foster perseverance in the younger generation of Vietnam through beneficial summer playgrounds. As a brand dedicated to instilling perseverance in children through sports, we aspire to continue nurturing the passion for physical activities among students across Vietnam.”

Sharing a common vision with relevant agencies regarding nurturing the love for sports and cultivating perseverance in children, Nestlé MILO has been continuously implementing numerous beneficial activities to encourage children to engage in physical activities. Among them, the National High School Sports Championship in 2023 is one of the milestones marking the long-term cooperation between Nestlé MILO and the Ministry of Education and Training, aiming to promote educational activities and health care for students in schools nationwide, thereby ensuring comprehensive physical and mental development for the young generation of Vietnam.