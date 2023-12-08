NESCAFÉ Breaks New Ground with Its Latest Coffee Concentrate Innovation

In a bold move to cater to the unique tastes of Vietnamese coffee enthusiasts, Nestlé Vietnam’s NESCAFÉ brand proudly unveils its latest innovation – the NESCAFÉ Coffee Concentrate.

A first-of-its-kind in Vietnam, this product is an artful blend of tradition and convenience, meticulously crafted to embody the authentic taste of the beloved phin coffee. First of its kind in Vietnam, the product is a meticulous craft to deliver authentic phin coffee taste that Vietnamese coffee lovers crave without compromising quality.

Vietnam, known as the largest Robusta coffee beans exporter globally, boasts a vibrant coffee culture and a multitude of ways to enjoy the beloved coffee beverage. Coffee has become an integral part of Vietnamese life, reflecting the nation’s rich heritage. However, with the fast-paced nature of modern life, Vietnamese younger generations are seeking convenient coffee options that still deliver the rich and aromatic flavors of traditional phin coffee.

Understanding our consumers’ thinking, NESCAFÉ believes that coffee is not just a daily drink, it is a beloved ritual, a lifestyle, an opportunity for a new experience that will be enhanced via an innovative packaging and a great tasting product. NESCAFÉ Coffee Concentrate is a revolutionary concept that has captured the hearts of consumers with its unique liquid coffee characteristics. By simulating the traditional phin brewing technique, including compression, annealing, and extraction, NESCAFÉ ensures that the entire coffee essence remains fresh and captures the authentic aromatic and rich taste of Vietnamese coffee.

NESCAFÉ Coffee Concentrate not only offers exceptional taste but also meets the needs of coffee enthusiasts for quick convenience. With this product, consumers can simply add ice and enjoy their coffee, saving valuable time to match their busy schedules. The product is packaged in distinctive and eye-catching single-serve stick, featuring two classic flavors that cater to the preferences of Vietnamese consumers: black coffee and iced milk coffee.

Mr. Mostafa Youssef, Nestlé Vietnam’s Coffee & Beverages Business Executive Officer, shared: “I’m thrilled to share this groundbreaking innovation with all the coffee lovers in Vietnam. We are proud to offer a solution that will make our consumers indulge in the traditional essence of Vietnamese Phin coffee that is now reimagined with a modern and convenient twist. We are excited to introduce, for the very first time, the NESCAFÉ Liquid Concentrate! It is also a testament to our 30-year journey in Vietnam, where we have been dedicated to always delight our consumers with high-quality coffee products that embody the essence of Vietnam and have become an integral part of Vietnamese coffee culture.”

Over the years, NESCAFÉ has continuously offered consumers a diverse range of coffee experiences through its unique product portfolio. NESCAFÉ Coffee Concentrate, in particular, and NESCAFÉ products in general, are meticulously researched and developed to cater to the distinct taste preferences of Vietnamese consumers. These products are made from 100% Vietnamese coffee beans that meet the stringent technical standards of the NESCAFÉ Plan.

From 2011 to now, NESCAFÉ Plan in Vietnam has brought many technical innovations and new technology, which has positively impacted the sustainable development of Vietnam’s coffee industry. Endeavors to improve the quality of coffee beans and orient the transition to regenerative agriculture via agricultural standards training. All these efforts to bring quality coffee, contributing to the good life of the Vietnamese with good food and beverages.

NESCAFÉ Coffee Concentrate is now available in all supermarket chains and convenient store chains nationwide and is available for sale online on e-commerce platform.