Nearly one million international visitors to Vietnam in April

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Vietnam welcomed 984,100 international visitors in April. This is the highest number so far this year and a 10% increase from the previous month.

Tour guide exchanges with foreign tourists in Hoi An. Photo: Thanh Duc.

Total tourism revenue from January to April was estimated at 196.6 trillion Vietnamese VND.

In April, the majority of international visitors came from South Korea, China, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand, Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

New Zealand, China, Cambodia, Taiwan, Laos, the Philippines, Switzerland, Spain, and the UK are the markets with an increase in the number of visitors to Vietnam in April. Specifically, New Zealand, China, and Cambodia are the top three markets with the highest growth rates, with increases of 67%, 61%, and 56% respectively.

Many tourism promotion activities took place in April, such as the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM Hanoi 2023), the Vietnam Cultural and Culinary Festival 2023 in Quang Tri, the Mau Son, Mau Thuong, and Mau Fansipan festivals in Sa Pa (Lao Cai)…

However, the number of visitors from markets such as Japan, Indonesia, the United States, Canada, and Finland decreased. Finland was the market with the largest decrease in visitors (19%), while the United States was the market with the smallest decrease (5%).

In April, the number of domestic tourists was estimated at 10.5 million, of which about 7 million had overnight stays.

@Zing News